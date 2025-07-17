Metra considers reviving old concept with "café cars"

Next time you hop on Metra, you may not need to stop for that cup of coffee before you board.

Metra is considering reviving an old concept with a new flair — a café car.

Just about every day, people are seen running late for a train because they stood in line for a cup of java first. Metra hopes to drive up ridership and keep riders from running late by turning one car into a full-service café.

The café car will have its top seats removed, and beverages and treats will be served. Metra is considering the idea as it tries to get more people to keep riding.

"It's going to be good," said Yekta Jamshida, "because I'm going to be going to UIC every day almost, and I can like get my food there."

But not all the Metra riders who talked with CBS News Chicago at Union Station Thursday evening were on board with the idea.

"I don't know. I think they need more train cars first," said Will Johns. "It's been pretty darn full."

"I think it's fantastic. I think that we used to have little café cars — the bar cars," said Sheri Fassl. "I've been a long time Metra rider."

Until August 2008, Metra operated bar cars that offered beer, wine, mixed drinks, and snacks on its trains. But Metra said its café car concept is new.

They rolled out the stools and small tables during a test run back in June, and now, they are considering bringing back food, booze, and more.

"As long as the food is good, they've got to have different variety of food for every kind of rider," one man said. "Remember, it's everyday people."

Metra wants its everyday riders to tell them if the bar cars are good for business. This year, Metra admitted it would need a huge financial boost to keep trains running the way they are now.

The Regional Transportation Authority wanted the Illinois House of Representatives to send millions to Metra, Pace, and the Chicago Transit Authority, but no funding plan passed before the session ended. Some wonder if the café car is a gimmick, or a true way to drum up revenue.

"It makes sense," a woman said. "I mean, they're trying to get like more revenue from like the morning people, so in theory, it makes sense."

But this is more than a theory. A café car is already operating, and we'll have to wait to see if more café cars pop up.