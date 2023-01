CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF trains are stopped near Brookfield.

Metra confirmed inbound and outbound trains are halted due to a vehicle on the tracks.

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Brookfield, vehicle on tracks — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) January 9, 2023

The Village of Brookfield confirmed the accident took place on Maple Avenue.

This is a developing story.