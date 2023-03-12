Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in the Loop as crowds gather for river dyeing

2 men shot as crowds gather for river dyeing in the Loop

2 men shot as crowds gather for river dyeing in the Loop

2 men shot as crowds gather for river dyeing in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are recovering after a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Dearborn and Randolph Street just before 9 a.m. right as crowds gathered for the dyeing of the Chicago River.

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to Northwestern in good condition.

No one is in custody.