Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in the Loop as crowds gather for river dyeing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are recovering after a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near Dearborn and Randolph Street just before 9 a.m. right as crowds gathered for the dyeing of the Chicago River.
Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to Northwestern in good condition.
No one is in custody.
