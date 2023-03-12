Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in the Loop as crowds gather for river dyeing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are recovering after a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Dearborn and Randolph Street just before 9 a.m. right as crowds gathered for the dyeing of the Chicago River.

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to Northwestern in good condition. 

No one is in custody. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 8:06 AM

