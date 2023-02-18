4 Cook County men facing charges in connection to Addison shooting

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Four Cook County men are charged with a shooting that happened Thursday in Addison, the DuPage State's Attorney's Office announced Saturday.

Brandon Pichardo, 23, Damian Gonzales, 24, Irubiel Martinez, 19, and Efrain Garcia, 27, all appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where bond was set at $2 million with 10% to apply for all four men.

Around 12:42 p.m. Thursday, Addison police officers responded to a call of shots fired, in the 500 block of South Wisconsin.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims in a Jeep SUV parked in the driveway of a residence. Both victims were seated in the front driver's and passenger's seats with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The office said the victims were seated in the Jeep when the four men arrived in a Nissan Altima. Gonzalez, Pichardo, and Garcia exited the Nissan and approached the Jeep.

Gonzalez, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, shot at the victims - striking one of the victims two times and the other eleven times. All four men fled the scene.

Pichardo, Gonzales, and Martinez were taken into custody on Thursday and Garcia was taken into custody on Friday following an investigation.

They're facing charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

All four men are due back in court on March 20 for arraignment.