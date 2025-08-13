Memorial grows for Streamwood, Illinois father and adult son who died in fire

A community in Chicago's northwest suburbs showed its love Wednesday for a family devastated by a deadly house fire.

Streamwood fire officials said Dale Wians, 74, and his son, Brandon Wians, 29, were pulled from their house in the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled heavy smoke and used ladders to gain access to the two-story house. Streamwood Fire Chief Mike Meyer said the fire started in the basement.

After putting out the flames, firefighters located Dale and Brandon Wians and the third person. All were taken to area hospitals, where Dale and Brandon Wians both later died, and the third person was reported in critical condition.

A memorial was set up for the father and son on Wednesday. One neighbor decided to bring buckets of water to make sure the flowers brought for the memorial survive.

"We saw the flowers. I'm a flower person. We love flowers and we didn't want to see them all wilting by the end of the day," said neighbor Angel Perez. "So we figured we do some watering and put them in buckets to let them survive for a little bit. We just look out for each other."

Several other neighbors also stopped by to pay their respects and drop off more flowers.