3 in critical condition after being rescued from house fire in Streamwood, Illinois

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in northwest suburban Streamwood early Tuesday morning. 

Streamwood Fire Chief Mike Meyer said crews responded to the fire in the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard just after 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled heavy smoke and used ladders to gain access to the house. Meyer said the fire was in the basement.

After putting out the flames, firefighters located three people inside the home. They were rescued and taken to local hospitals, all in critical condition. 

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting local officials with the investigation into the cause of the fire. 

