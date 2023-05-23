Peoria man cleaning every veteran's tombstone at Springdale Cemetery for Memorial Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Memorial Day, a Peoria man is honoring the sacrifice of his grandfather and countless other veterans with a little elbow grease.
John Miller-Ross said cleaning his grandfather's tombstone at Springdale Cemetery has now set him on a mission to spruce up the gravestones of every veteran laid to rest there.
"When I cleaned it, I seen how clean it was compared to the rest of the stones around here, and I wanted to do more. I wanted every veteran's stone to look the same as my grandfather's," he said.
Miller-Ross enlisted the help of the local VFW, and so far they've honored 320 veterans with this humble act of service.
