Peoria man cleaning every veteran's tombstone at Springdale Cemetery for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Memorial Day, a Peoria man is honoring the sacrifice of his grandfather and countless other veterans with a little elbow grease.

John Miller-Ross said cleaning his grandfather's tombstone at Springdale Cemetery has now set him on a mission to spruce up the gravestones of every veteran laid to rest there.

"When I cleaned it, I seen how clean it was compared to the rest of the stones around here, and I wanted to do more. I wanted every veteran's stone to look the same as my grandfather's," he said.

Miller-Ross enlisted the help of the local VFW, and so far they've honored 320 veterans with this humble act of service.