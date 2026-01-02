Beverly community steps up to help neighborhood barber after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

A beloved barbershop owner in the Beverly is battling cancer, and the community he has served for decades is rallying around him.

At Melloswing Barbershop in Beverly, conversation flows naturally among barbers and clients through topics in the news, social media, and personal lives.

"I provide a safe space for clients and barbers alike," owner Daniel Sorge said.

Sorge said that sense of comfort is intentional, meant to build connection and community in the shop he's owned for nearly two decades.

But late last year, the rhythm of his life came to a halt.

"In October, I got a diagnosis of colon cancer that had metastasized and moved over to my liver," he said.

Sorge began treatment to fight the stage four cancer diagnosis, while also trying to keep his barbershop up and running to pay his bills.

"As hard as I strive and struggle to stay productive, it's a challenge when your body just won't cooperate," he said.

Close friends who had gone through their own health battles helped Sorge, including with setting up a GoFundMe campaign, which has seen thousands of dollars raised.

"It's humbling to the spirit and uplifting to the soul at the same time," Sorge said.

His doctors said his cancer battle is headed in the right direction, and his chance at survival is thanks to a positive push from friend and coworker Hassan "Zeke" Rogers, who encouraged him to check out about his health.

"I had two colonoscopies done, you know? So, I always come and share the information with everybody else, in case it helps somebody out," Rogers said.

Rogers said the shop's spirit of sharing stories and support helped Sorge, and he's hopeful for his friend's future.

"I'm watching his courage, and it inspires me," Rogers said.

Sorge's cancer fight continues, and it's one he hopes to conquer so he can spread a valuable message to men like him in his community.

"Moving forward, I hope to be able to share with others the importance of staying timely with those screenings and promoting health and wellness within the community," Sorge said.