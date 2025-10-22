Illinois Lottery player in McHenry County wins $3M in Mega Millions drawing

A lottery player in McHenry County is now a millionaire after winning $3 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bull Valley Trio at 5301 Bull Valley Road, lottery officials said on Wednesday.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers to win the prize. Those numbers were: 2, 18, 27, 34, 59. The player missed the Mega Ball of 18, but with the ticket's 3X multiplier, the player's prize tripled to $3 million.

The store's owner said they recently sold a scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 in September. The owner said they don't know who won the Mega Millions prize, but hope it's one of their regulars.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $30,000 bonus.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $680 million for Friday's drawing. Tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier that improves all winning non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players must be 18 years of age to participate.