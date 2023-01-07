No winner in Friday's Mega Millions drawing – jackpot grows to $1.1B
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No one won Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing - pushing the estimated jackpot to $1.1 billion.
Many people braved the cold for the chance to win big.
We watched as people bought tickets at the 7-11 at State and Illinois.
Those winning numbers: 3-20-46-59-63-13.
The next drawing will happen on Tuesday.
The payout option is just over $568 million.
