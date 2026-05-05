Kane and DuPage Meals on Wheels program feels pinch of high gas prices

The Meals on Wheels program in DuPage and Kane counties is feeling the effect of high gas prices, especially among the volunteers they rely on to help get meals to senior citizens in need.

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council runs the program in DuPage and Kane counties. They have a fleet of about 18 trucks but also depend on volunteers who drive their own cars and pay for their own gas.

The nonprofit serves more than 370,000 meals to about 9,000 seniors each year. Those seniors rely on the meal deliveries and wellbeing checks provided by the organization.

Since the start of the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, gas prices have been spiking. The organization by revising its budget to cover the extra cost of gas for its fleet and possibly start reimbursing volunteer drivers.

"You know, it's about $130 to fill up a tank and be able to go out and deliver those meals along with the most important thing, which is the wellbeing checks," said lead driver Jason Burke.

Administration and Development Manager Tasha Samuels said the seniors also rely on those wellbeing checks.

"We're hearing things from volunteers that, you know, we just don't know how much longer we can do this because of the fact of gas prices." she said.

Burke said after his deliveries today he had an eighth of a tank left, and had spent $113 on gas.

If prices do continue to soar, the nonprofit said it could cut down the number of deliveries per week, but they said it hasn't come to that quite yet.

"It's super important that we do this to take care of our seniors," said Burke.