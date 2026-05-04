Chicago gas prices top $6 a gallon in some neighborhoods, Illinois gas nearly 50 cents above national average

Gas prices in Chicago have risen above $6 a gallon for regular in some neighborhoods, while Illinois is nearly 50 cents above the national average cost for fuel.

In Bucktown, one Shell station on Armitage, right off the Kennedy Expressway, regular gas is now $6.29 for a gallon of regular; $5.99 a gallon if you pay for a car wash.

Gas prices climbed above $5 a gallon starting at the end of last week across much of the Chicago area. At some stations the prices have hit more than $6 a gallon.

The national average for gas is around $4.45 a gallon, according to AAA, but the average price in Illinoi as of Monday morning is nearly 50 cents higher, at $4.93 a gallon.

On Friday, AAA listed the average price in Chicago at $5.17, so prices have climbed more even in just the last couple days. GasBuddy shows the average price for gas in Chicago dipped slightly from Friday's peak but are still above $5 at just under $5.09 a gallon for regular in Chicago.

And that's just for regular. If your vehicle needs premium or diesel fuel, prices have spiked to well over $7 a gallon in many places.

Analysts say the combination of global pressure, including the U.S.-Iran war and tensions overseas, and local refinery issues are driving prices higher in our state. They also warn this spike in gas costs could continue in the weeks ahead.

For drivers and travelers, that could mean even higher costs as we head into the busy summer travel season.

"I commute out from the suburbs in Blue Island, so I drive up here, and it's crazy," said driver Gilbert Mercado. "Right now the gas prices are pretty crazy, they're outrageous."

"More recently I've definitely leaned into the transit system and using that to get to work and just around the city," said Josh Govek, who lives in Chicago.

Analysts say while some of these local issues could improve, the bigger concern right now is what's happening overseas. With Illinois already among the most expensive states for gas, any further disruptions could push prices even higher.