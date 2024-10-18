Watch CBS News
Man shot in parking lot of McDonald's on Chicago's North Side

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said, around 3:45 p.m., a 45-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the McDonald's parking lot near Sheridan Road and Wilson Avenue, when two people approached, and one of them started shooting.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

