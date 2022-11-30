Watch CBS News
McDonalds giving away McGold cards that provides free food for life

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- McDonald's is challenging the idea there's no such thing as a free lunch.

The fast-food giant is offering a chance at what's called a McGold card - also known as "free McDonald's for life."

From Dec. 5 to 25, every purchase of a dollar or more on the McDonald's app gets you an entry in the drawing to win one.

Three winners will get the card - giving you two free meals a week for 50 years.

