Man charged in pair of street racing takeovers in Maywood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager has been arrested on mob action charges, accused of taking part in two illegal street racing "takeovers" in West suburban Maywood in recent weeks.

Maywood police said 18-year-old Michele Ianelli, of Bartlett, was arrested on Monday in connection with street takeovers on March 25 and April 9.

"These incidents brought over 100 vehicles, along with an unruly crowd and reckless drivers, who shot fireworks, sprayed painted graffiti, and damaged a church. While officers attempted to disperse the mob, green lasers were pointed at them," police said.

Ianelli's car was seized and impounded when he was arrested. He has been charged with mob action and street racing.

Maywood police said several other people have been arrested in connection with the street takeovers, and are cooperating with the investigation. Police said they plan to prosecute people who took part in the takeovers "to the fullest."

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call the Maywood Police anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.