Village of Maywood shuts down 7 businesses for selling tobacco, THC products to minors

Seven businesses, including gas stations and convenience stores, in Maywood were shut down for illegally selling tobacco and THC products to minors, the village announced over the weekend.

The shutdowns followed an undercover investigation, the village said.

Those businesses include:

Maywood Express Mart - 1001 S. 9th Ave.

Super Save Gas - 101 Madison St.

Mobil Gas Station - 601 S. 5th Ave

L.A Smokes - 815 Roosevelt Rd.

Shell Gas Station - 1701 Harrison.

VIP WIRELESS - 1113 Madison St.

One Stop Express - 1014 S. 17th Ave.

The village said the businesses have had their operating licenses immediately suspended, and the selling of the products went against the village's Zero-Tolerance Policy regarding the exploitation of youth for profit.

"Our local businesses are expected to be pillars of the community, not predators on our children's health," said Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker. "Selling tobacco to minors is not a simple oversight; it is a violation of the law that inflicts long-term biological harm on the next generation. We are taking these steps to ensure our community remains safe for families. "

A public hearing to discuss the permanent revocation of the business licenses is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside the Village Chambers at 125 S. 5th Ave.