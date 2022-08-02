Maywood police want to find vehicle involved in shooting death of onetime basketball star

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Maywood Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a car it said was involved with the shooting death of a former standout basketball player and state champion last month.

Dylana Rainey, 22, was shot and killed while standing in her driveway on July 24 in Maywood, police said.

The Maywood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle they said was involved with the shooting death of a former standout basketball player and state champion last month. Maywood Police Department

Detective are looking for a 2003 Buick Regal with an Illinois license plate number #BE25791, although the license plates may have been changed, police said.

The car is black with grey trim, has four doors, and dark-tinted windows all the way around, including the windshield.

The car was recently seen on the West Side of Chicago, North Riverside, Cicero, Berwyn, Broadview, Maywood, Forest Park, Melrose Park and Bellwood.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows of its location is asked to not approach it and contact Maywood Police Investigations Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tipline at 708-450-1787.

Rainey was a stand-out basketball player for Marshall High School. She dropped 20 points, leading Marshall to a state championship in 2018 and was named player of the game.

Last week, her family held a memorial for Rainey.