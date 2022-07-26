Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.

On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her.

"This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.

It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near 6th Avenue and Walnut Street.

"I just have a hole in my heart. That was my baby. That was my youngest," said Margo Rainey, "and it's indescribable. It just really hurts."

Miyanda Rainey said she found her twin sister face down on the front lawn — in front of the home out of which they ran a daycare.

"When I got here, my sister was laying on the floor," Rainey said.

Family says someone pulled up got out of a car and started shooting at DeDe — hitting her several times in the back.

"I can't feel nothing," said Miyanda Rainey. "I'm numb. I'm still in shock."

Dylana "DeDe" Rainey Rainey Family

DeDe was a stand-out basketball player for Marshall High School. She dropped 20 points, leading Marshall to a state championship in 2018 – and was named player of the game.

"DeDe didn't deserve this," said Brenda Blackman, who knew DeDe from her days on the court. "To see her play basketball the way she played was her soul; her heart. She loved basketball. She's not that type of person. She's not no street person. She's a beautiful young lady."

As the family gathered to grieve Monday night, they have already chosen to forgive.

"Whoever did it – man up. Confess," said Margo Rainey. "I will come tell you face to face I forgive you."

Family said that Dylana Rainey didn't have any enemies or anyone who would want to hurt her.

Late Monday, no one was in custody.