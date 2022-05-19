Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker back at work four days after DUI arrest on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker was arrested for driving drunk on the Kennedy Expressway last week, after being found sleeping at the wheel and blocking traffic.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers spotted a car in the middle of the Kennedy near the Jane Byrne Interchange construction zone. Many assumed the man slumped over the wheel needed medical attention.

But when the Chicago Police and Fire departments arrived, they say the driver really needed to sober up.

The Kennedy stays busy with vehicles day and night. But it was around 1 a.m. last Friday morning when a man was going nowhere on the southbound Kennedy at Monroe Street.

When officers arrived, police told us the man sleeping in the running black Volkswagen sport-utility vehicle was Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker. Chicago Police booked Booker for obstructing drivers on a highway and driving under the influence.

While it's not clear if he was in a personal vehicle or a city-issued one. Police said Booker was so intoxicated that he simply fell asleep behind the wheel.

CBS 2's Terry stopped by Mayor Booker's house to see if he could explain himself, but no one came to the door.

Over at Maywood Village Hall, all was quiet at the building where the mayor's name is proudly plastered on the door.

We do not know where Mayor Booker was coming from, nor did investigators reveal his blood alcohol level.

But on Tuesday night, four days after his arrest, Mayor Booker was back to handling the village's business.

Booker has not addressed the DUI publicly. But he will have to do so when he steps into court in the coming weeks