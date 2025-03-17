Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago man identified in motorcycle crash in Grayslake, Illinois

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man has been identified after a deadly motorcycle crash in Grayslake Friday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of Route 83 and Route 137 just before 5:30 p.m. for a motorcycle crash.

Witnesses said a Suzuki GSX-R was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to navigate a curve, causing the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 62-year-old Adolfo Rosario of Maywood man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition and later died in the operating room, the coroner's office said.

Coroner's indicated that the motorcyclist died from blunt force injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Grayslake police and the Major Crash Assistance of Lake County.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

