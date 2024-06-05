Mayor of Chicago suburb of Markham says pandemonium in Dolton is creeping into other communities

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Just a few days ago, a chaotic scene erupted in south suburban Dolton, as Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to end a meeting while former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about plans to investigate the mayor's office – and heated confrontations that nearly came to blows in the crowd followed.

The controversy and investigations into Henyard's office all have to do with her spending. And being the mayor of Dolton is not her only job – she is also the supervisor of Thornton Township.

The City of Markham is one of 17 municipalities sitting in Thornton Township, and the Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa said he felt compelled to speak out about the cloud hanging over Henyard – after insisting she is trying to paint Markham in a bad light for her benefit.

There is no doubt homeowners in the south suburbs saw an increase in their property taxes recently – and Markham is no exception.

"We didn't do anything out of the norms with our levies," Agpawa said.

There has been a 1.6% increase in Markham's property tax levy. But he said last month, Henyard, as Thornton Township supervisor, led residents to believe the levy in Markham was excessive.

"They've been questioned about what's going on at Thornton Township, and what's happening with their taxes. Is there something they need to be concerned about? Why was that brought up? Why was it brought up in that light or in that vein," said Agpawa, "and I think it was so she can maybe justify why she wants to double down on her budget over there."

City councils can increase tax levies under 5% without making it public. Yet Agpawa said Henyard polarized Markham's levy – making it appear the city was hiding something.

"We were drawn into this," Agpawa said. "We didn't ask to be here."

At a Markham City Council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Agpawa said made it clear that Markham will not subscribe to any nonsense – and he said with all Henyard has going on at the township and Dolton Village Hall, her credibility is questionable.

When asked if he was questioning the spending at Thornton Township with Henyard at the helm, Agpawa said, "I'm not confident - that's for sure."

He added that the circus going on in Dolton is a disgrace – and it's spilling over into the 17 communities that make up the township.

"Here's the thing - everyone can't be wrong. You can't have all these people saying what they say," said Agpawa. "We'd like to the see the township do better as well, and we want encourage that."

Markham's mayor called for other municipalities to speak out against Supervisor Henyard as well.