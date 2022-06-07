'It's you that I fight for:' Mayor Lightfoot officially announces reelection campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced the launch of her campaign for a second term.

Lightfoot announced her campaign in a video that was apparently first posted on Monday, but unveiled Tuesday.

In the video, Mayor Lightfoot says: "They say I'm tough. They say I get angry. They say sometimes, I take things personally. You know what I say? They're absolutely right."

"When we fight for change, confront a global pandemic, work to keep kids in school, take on guns and gangs, systemic inequality, and political corruption – only to have powerful forces try and stop progress for Chicago – of course I take it personally," Mayor Lightfoot says in the video.

Lightfoot admitted to not being "the most patient person."

"But just because some may not always like my delivery, doesn't mean we're not delivering," she said in the video.

The video goes on to present snippets of news broadcasts and other sound bites about various achievements the mayor chalked up – including rebuilding infrastructure, investing in affordable housing, adding police detectives, and handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't look or sound like any other mayor we've ever had before, and I've had to fight to get a seat at the table. And, like so many in our city, I've had to fight to have my voice heard. That's why I'll never back down from fighting every day to turn your voice into action." Mayor Lightfoot said in the video. "It's you that I fight for. All the people who love, breathe, and believe in making the greatest city in the world even greater. You love this city as much as I do. The fact is, because of you, Chicago is coming back."

At least five candidates have announced plans to run against Lightfoot in next year's election: Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, millionaire Willie Wilson, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara.

In response to Sawyer's announcement last week, Lightfoot noted all of her declared opponents so far are men.

"Another day, another man who thinks he can do this job better than me," she said at an unrelated event last Thursday morning. "I'm just going to keep doing my work. I'm not going to worry about the folks who are jumping in."

Other potential candidates who have been weighing bids for mayor include Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Sophia King (4th), Chicago Teachers Union vice president Stacy Davis Gates, Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, and community activist Ja'Mal Green.