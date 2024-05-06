Confusion over Mayor Johnson's relocation plans for Chicago migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mayor's office planned to possibly relocate hundreds of new arrivals to Chicago's South Side ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

This is despite strong opposition from neighbors and the alderwoman of the ward.

Now, the mayor's office admits it never spoke to the building owner of the Canaryville space before looking to turn it into a shelter.

Hidden behind a tree-lined street, a warehouse in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood was under consideration for becoming the city's newest migrant shelter.

"It's a warehouse that hasn't been used in so many years."

Resident Michelle Gusich said she was confused. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson repeatedly said he intends to consolidate the city's migrant shelters and might open another one in her neighborhood.

"I understand Mayor Johnson has a tough job, but he signed up for that job," Gusich said.

Back in February, Mayor Johnson said...

"We actually don't know how many buses are going to come leading up to the DNC."

There were 28 functioning shelters across Chicago at the maximum. Now, there are only 17 active shelters, and just under 8,000 migrants live there.

On Friday, 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee announced that the mayor was considering a plan to build a new shelter to replace the Standard Club shelter downtown before the Democratic National Convention.

Neighbors were not happy with that reasoning.

"Now that the DNC is coming, we gotta move them all out. We just gotta stuff them in other people's neighborhoods," said one resident

The plan eventually came to a halt. The city said, in part...

"There were a number of assessments and physical improvements that would need to happen before a decision was made to move forward. While city staff had not spoken with the owner, they had spoken with the property owner's broker and our vendor. The city is no longer considering this site."

"I have watched this since day one. Every neighborhood is affected. And I understand," Gusich said. "Nobody tells us."

At last count on April 26, the Standard Club shelter downtown had 900 people living there.

CBS 2 asked the city if they still plan to relocate those hundreds of people elsewhere. There was no response.