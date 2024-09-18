Chicago City Council to discuss possible ShotSpotter contract extension as expiration date approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago aldermen are expected to try and put ShotSpotter up for a vote.

Mayor Brandon Johnson aims to eliminate the controversial gunshot detection program, saying it's too expensive and doesn't actually help fight crime. However, some think the entire council should make the decision.

Just days before the detection software contract expires on Sunday, some alderpeople who support keeping ShotSpotter will discuss why they want to extend it.

Last Monday, the city released data on ShotSpotter's effectiveness, which seemed to show evidence of crimes connected to ShotSpotter alerts.

Shell casings were recovered in the majority of police responses to those alerts, and 470 weapons were also recovered.

Response times from those alerts, on average, were about three times faster than 911 calls alone. However, of the 143 victims who got help because of an alert from ShotSpotter, only seven got that help without an additional call to 911.

Still, some alderpeople believe the technology is life-saving, but Mayor Johnson has insisted It's not worth the millions the city pays to keep it — even calling it a "walkie-talkie on a pole."

In addition to the alderpeople, former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will also speak on why the city should keep it.

some alderpeople are pushing for a special city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon following their regularly scheduled one.

If the contract with ShotSpotter is allowed to expire by Sunday, the company behind the technology will take the sensors down.