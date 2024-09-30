Mayor Brandon Johnson denies demanding resignation of CPS CEO Pedro Martinez

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chaos surrounding the leadership of the Chicago Public Schools continued on Monday, as Mayor Brandon Johnson denied reports that he has asked CEO Pedro Martinez to resign.

Earlier this month, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) and other sources said Johnson asked Martinez to resign, but Martinez refused. Martinez later penned an editorial in the Chicago Tribune, saying Johnson asked him to resign, but he declined to avert "creating a leadership vacuum and instability that could disrupt the strategic progress we've made to date."

But at an unrelated event Monday morning, Johnson denied asking Martinez to step down.

"I didn't ask anybody to do anything. I didn't ask anybody to do anything," Johnson said. "The only thing that I'm requiring in this moment is leadership that's prepared to invest in our children, and the strategy is ultimately about what's best for our children."

Hopkins said the mayor needs to make it clear whether he wants Martinez to continue to lead CPS.

"Let's put an end to the chaos. This type of chaos and confusion and subterfuge is corrosive. It's damaging to the morale of the Chicago teachers. It scares the parents because they don't know what is going to happen with all this uncertainty," he said. "So if the mayor is going to stand by the CEO, he needs to say that now. If he wants him to resign, he should say that and explain why."

The mayor has yet to say anything directly about Martinez's future with the school district. Johnson said CPS needs a leader, but didn't say it was Martinez.

"Our children deserve a leader who sees them, who values them, and is prepared to invest in them," Johnson said.

Last Thursday, a CPS spokesperson said "CEO Pedro Martinez declined to resign, not as a rebuke of Mayor Brandon Johnson, but rather because of his strong desire to build on the district's academic progress to date."

Hopkins said he and many of his colleagues on the Chicago City Council still have confidence in Martinez.

"This is a problem for all of us in City Hall right now. You need stability, predictability, and certainty; and we don't have any of that right now. There is a cloud of confusion surrounding all of this," he said. "My respect for Pedro Martinez has done nothing but increase in the last few weeks with the way he's handled this. He's trying to be an island in the storm, and I appreciate that. He's focused on the job, and trying to shut out the distractions."

At the heart of the battle is contract negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union. Martinez is opposing high-interest loans to support teacher raises at a time when CPS is facing a $500 million deficit for the 2025 contract year.

Hopkins said it's difficult to address the serious issues at CPS with the outside noise created by questions over Martinez's future with the district. The alderman also said he's heard talks about issues that might be presented at next month's school board meeting that could speak to the future of Martinez and the loan Johnson wants the district to take out.

"If those are going to be on the agenda, the board needs to let us know so we have time to prepare our arguments," he said.

Hopkins noted that the first-ever elections are coming up in November for the city's school board, which is currently appointed by the mayor. Voters will elect 10 school board members, while Johnson will appoint the remaining 11 members of the new board which will take office next year.

"Everybody said we want an elected school board. Let the elected school board do their job once they take office, and don't try to do things at the last minute like this," Hopkins said.

A fully-elected Chicago school board won't be in place until after the next election in 2026.

Ultimately, whether he wants to or not, Johnson cannot fire Martinez. The only way he can be removed is if he resigns or the Chicago Board of Education votes to remove him.

Martinez has two years left on his contract, which was approved by the Chicago Board of Education after he was appointed in 2021.