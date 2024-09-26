Chicago Board of Education to vote on keeping all CPS schools open amid talks of ousting CEO Martinez

Chicago BOE to vote on resolution to keep all CPS schools open

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Education will meet Thursday night to vote on whether to keep all CPS schools open. The meeting comes amid talks of ousting the Chicago Public Schools CEO, Pedro Martinez.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union have asked Martinez to resign amid contentious contract talks, but Martinez has refused to step down.

Several city council members have said they'll attend the board meeting. At the heart of the battle is contract negotiations with the teachers union.

Martinez is opposing high-interest loans to support teacher raises at a time when CPS is facing a $500 million deficit for the 2025 contract year.

Also to be discussed, the board will vote on a resolution promising no school closures until at least 2027.

It's a response to the teachers union assertion that Martinez is planning school closures—something he's continued to deny.

Union President Stacy Davis Gates says the resolution is part of a proposal that CTU has already put forward.

She maintains a vote of no confidence in the CEO and says leaders need to find ways to fund school communities despite the massive deficit

"The CEO has to offer a vision for how you fund the Chicago Public Schools," Gates said. "Whether that is a loan, whether that is more funding from the state of Illinois, whether that is funding from the federal government. He has to give us that leadership. Cuts, closing schools, consolidating schools are things that we've done in the past, that have not worked, by the way, and what we're saying we are not going back there."

In a letter to families this week, Martinez said the resolution is in an effort to "put to rest" what he called a "misinformation campaign."

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. The public can request to speak during the public comment portion.