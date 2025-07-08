Mayor Brandon Johnson open to bringing NASCAR Chicago Street Race back to Grant Park beyond 2025

Mayor Brandon Johnson said Tuesday he is open to bringing the NASCAR Chicago Street Race back, but only after including more people in discussions about a contract extension than when former Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to the original deal.

When Lightfoot announced the three-year deal with NASCAR in 2022, Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said he and other alderpeople who represent downtown Chicago were not consulted before the deal was signed. The five alderpersons whose wards encompass the 2.2-mile NASCAR race course have demanded to meet with NASCAR officials to discuss the race's future in Chicago.

While Johnson did not specifically say he would include those alderpeople in discussions about possibly extending NASCAR's deal beyond this year, the mayor said Tuesday, "Far more people are going to be involved in this process than when it was initially birthed. That's my style of leadership."

NASCAR wrapped up the two-day race in Grant Park this weekend, and its three-year deal with the city is expiring, but includes mutual options to return in 2026 and 2027.

Johnson said his administration is still in talks about possibly bringing the race back, but he suggested the race could be moved away from the July 4th weekend, given the extra burden the event places on police and other city resources.

"The 4th of July is already … quite frankly it's a heavier burden for our law enforcement, because of so much activity that happens in Chicago. And as tourism continues to increase and more and more people continue to visit our city, the expectation of law enforcement and our first responders continues to grow. It's something that I believe that will be part of the larger discussion. If, in fact, NASCAR returns, what is the optimal time in which the two days or three days should occur?" Johnson said.

Johnson also said, while the race has helped boost tourism in Chicago, he wants to make sure the event provides tangible benefits to the entire city, including disadvantaged neighborhoods outside of the downtown area.

"What's the public benefit? This is not about my own personal endeavor. The larger question is how do neighborhoods across the city benefit from anything that we bring to the city of Chicago?" he said. "Everything has to be on the table. We have to explore all aspects. One thing that I can say that the city of Chicago, we're a gift to America. We're able to hold large-scale events, particularly large sporting events, and really appreciative of how the city has come together over these three years to be able to put on a display that is unique to anywhere else in the world."

The mayor praised NASCAR officials for having already provided financial support for STEM programs for high school students in Chicago over the past three years.