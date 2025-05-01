May Day rallies, marches against President Trump's polices to be held in Chicago, Evanston

May Day rallies, marches to be held in Chicago, Evanston

Activists around the world will be rallying on Thursday for May Day.

In some countries, it's a public holiday honoring labor, but in the U.S., activists will use the day as a call to action against President Trump's policies.

In Chicago, organizers say the rally and march will show unity against attacks on immigrant rights, worker rights, and more. The rally will kick off at 9 a.m.

People will first gather for a multi-faith prayer service, followed by speakers at Union Park. Then at noon, demonstrators will march from Union Park to Grant Park. They will then gather at the Petrillo Music Shell for a rally, entertainment, and speakers.

There will also be a rally in Evanston led by the grassroots initiative, Indivisible Evanston.

They say the rally is to honor working people while protesting President Trump's policies. The rally will go from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Fountain Square near Sherman Avenue and Davis Street.

There will also be rallies commemorating National Law Day of Action in more than 40 cities nationwide.

Organizers say Chicago lawyers and concerned citizens will gather to defend the rule of law, judicial independence, and legal integrity. The rally will kick off at noon in Federal Plaza.

There will also be an attorney oath reaffirmation ceremony, where legal professionals can restate their commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution.