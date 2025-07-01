Man charged in pair of credit union robberies on University of Illinois Chicago campus, two carjackings

A Chicago man has been charged in a pair of carjackings, as well as two credit union robberies on the University of Illinois Chicago campus a week apart last year.

Maurice D. Lee Jr., 32, has been charged in federal court in Chicago with two counts of carjacking, two counts of robbery, and four counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the charges against Lee, on May 10, 2024, he stole a 2010 Toyota Highlander at gunpoint in the 6500 block of North Western Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Later the same day, he robbed $10,000 from a Credit Union 1 branch at 750 S. Halsted St., on the UIC campus.

One week later, while still driving the stolen Toyota Highlander, he robbed $12,500 from a Credit Union 1 branch at 858 S. Wolcott Av., also on the UIC campus. That same day, he also carjacked a 2012 Toyota Prius at gunpoint.

He was arrested two days after the second robbery, following a domestic disturbance in west suburban Broadview, and charged in Cook County Circuit Court with assault and weapons charges in a separate case, and has since been transferred to federal custody.

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on the federal charges on July 7.

If convicted, Lee faces up to 20 years in prison for each robbery count, and up to 15 years for each carjacking count, as well as a minimum of 7 years in prison for each weapons charge, according to prosecutors.