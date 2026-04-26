Matt DeCaro, renowned Chicago stage actor, dies at 70

Matt DeCaro, an actor who was a familiar face on the Chicago stage for many years, died this weekend.

The Goodman Theatre announced that DeCaro died Saturday morning. He was 70.

DeCaro had most recently been appearing in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" at the Goodman Theatre. He appeared onstage Friday night.

The Goodman noted that DeCaro was a star of the stage for more than 40 years. He appeared in more than 10 plays at the Goodman alone — including "The Cherry Orchard," "Camino Real," "Heartbreak House," "The Play about the Baby," "Romance," "The White Snake," "Boy Gets Girl," "Spinning into Butter," "Night of the Iguana," and "Richard II."

Goodman also appeared onstage at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater; the Victory Gardens Theater; the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida; the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; and Lincoln Center in New York City.

On the big screen, DeCaro appeared in "Richie Rich," "The Eagle Eye," ad "The Last Rites of Joe May." On television, he was known for his role as correctional officer Roy Geary in "Prison Break," and he also appeared in "CSI," "NYPD Blue," "24," The Office," "NCIS," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "House," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D.," among numerous other productions.

As of Sunday, there was no word on DeCaro's cause of death.