Mass for asylum seekers happening in Gage Park

Mass for asylum seekers happening in Gage Park

Mass for asylum seekers happening in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Gage Park community is hosting a church service for asylum seekers who now call Chicago home.

Starting at 4 p.m., Roman Catholic Venezuelans will come together at the south baseball field in Gage Park.

Mass will be led by Pastor Homero Sanchez of Saint Rita of Cascia Parish.