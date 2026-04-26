"Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" extended into summer at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Sunday was set to be the last day of the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" exhibition at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

But the museum said because of visitors' requests, the exhibit showcasing everything Spider-Man has been extended again.

Visitors now have until Aug. 16 to check out the exhibit.

The immersive exhibit allows visitors to step into the world of Spider-Man — from his first comic book appearance all the way through the latest Spider-Man TV, movie, and video games.

Created by artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee, Spider-Man first appeared in "Amazing Fantasy #15" in 1962. This comic, which is on display at the Griffin MSI, tells the familiar story of high school student Peter Parker getting bitten by a radioactive spider during a science experiment.

Parker fails to prevent the murder of his gentle uncle Ben from being murdered by a burglar, and becomes determined to use the powers bestowed by the spider's bite as a superhero, Spider-Man.

Also on display are film props and costumes and life-size statues of Miles Morales — who supplanted Parker in a reimagining of "Spider-Man" — as well as Ghost-Spider, also known as Gwen Stacy — and Spider-Man himself in costume.

The traveling exhibit now at the Griffin MSI was developed by Semmel Exhibitions in association with Marvel, and designed by the Berlin-based Studio TK. It opened in May of last year.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" requires a timed entry ticket in addition to general admission at the Griffin MSI.