'Very beautiful feeling': Marking the end of Ramadan with food, prayer and reflection

Marking the end of Ramadan with food, prayer and reflection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks the end of Ramadan and in the north suburbs thousands of people gathered in prayer.

There were so many people, organizers had to move the celebration. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside.

Thousands rushed into a hotel, with the help of traffic control from Skokie police, to commemorate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr marks the first day Muslims return to their regular lifestyles and stop the daytime fasting required during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We have an extra prayer in the day where we thank God for the ability to have fasted and prayed; really be able to accomplish what we accomplished by his guidance," said Saa'd Quadri, Imam who lead Muslim worshippers in prayer

The Eid al-Fitr prayer was held here at the Holiday Inn in Skokie where nearly 10,000 people attended. There were three prayer services and 3,000 people attended each one.

"This is one of the largest gathering in the Chicago area," said Amjed Hashmi.

Muslims traditionally have a light breakfast and then head to the mosque for a special prayer and sermon, but Amjed Hashmi, Chair for Eid committee, who helped coordinate the prayer service, said they've prayed at untraditional places.

"McCormick Place, we prayed there several years. At the time, because this is one place, people are coming," Hashmi said. "So that means there are no other local communities. So we had 10,000, 12,000 people there."

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the essential laws that believers must follow, and it is especially important during Ramadan.

"It is very important that after fasting for 30 days then praying, day and night, you are supposed to enjoy the day," said Eid Committee volunteer Mir Hussaini.

"You spend time with your family, you get together, you open your fast together. It's a very beautiful feeling." added Nazneen Syed, who attended prayer service.

This is the first Eid to celebrate. The second one, called Eid al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, falls on July 9th and 10th. It commemorates the narrative of Abraham in the Christian Old Testament, who willingly sacrificed his son.