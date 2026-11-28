The Marching Illini got to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday morning after some intense logistics planning and fundraising from the community.

The band's participation in the parade was at first uncertain when the parade was postponed due to weather. They needed $175,000 to pay for eight charter buses, meals, and hotel rooms for nearly 436 people.

Macy's said they donated some cash, but a majority of those funds came from small donors, who far surpassed the band's needs.

"Thirty-eight hundred donors generating $350,000 to cover some of our expenses," said band director Barry Houser. "We are so elated to be here after a very chaotic time."

Another marching band of 340 high school students from Hawaii was in a similar situation. They had to raise an extra $700,000.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines added a Saturday evening flight from New York to Seattle to help the group get home at no additional cost.