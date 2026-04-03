March Madness on display in Mokena family's home

Anyone with a busted NCAA Tournament bracket can still appreciate the bracket one mom has put up on her family's wall in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

At the Fitzgerald house in Mokena, mom Kelly embraces the madness.

"That's a great word to describe it. I like to say it's a busy fun," she said.

For the Fitzgeralds, madness comes in the form of four boys.

"My oldest is jack. My second is Paddy there. Tommy's right here. And my Braeden is hiding around the corner, I think," she said.

The boys love basketball so much they shoot the lights out literally. At this point, their parents have lost count of replaced bulbs.

"It happens all the time. Just another day," Kelly said.

Just another day, but it's not just any time of year.

"This year, I thought it would be fun to go a little extra and have more fun with it," Kelly said.

Starting in March, she added more madness to the house.

"I thought, why not put a bracket on the wall?" she said.

Kelly took the idea from another mom on Instagram and rolled with it, making a bracket out of blue painter's tape that they always have lying around.

"This room hasn't been used for anything else before, so now it is our bracket room moving forward," said the boys' dad, Sean.

Sean watched the kids as Kelly got to work in peace making the bracket.

"There's balls dribbled and hitting the walls all times of the day, and maybe this is my little piece of organization and cleanliness," Kelly said.

The family watches every game together and Kelly updates the bracket.

"I think they think it's cool. Hopefully they will, and hopefully it'll be something that we can continue to do," she said. "With four boys and the chaos, this is a great thing to come down and look at."

Kelly said she'd love to continue the tradition, but next year she's counting on her kids to help her build the bracket.