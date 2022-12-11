Mini horses from Mane In Heaven coming to GiGi's Playhouse in Barrington

Mini horses coming to GiGi's Playhouse in Barrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some mini horses from Mane In Heaven will visit families at the Barrington Campus Life Center.

The event is for GiGi's Playhouse and children with disabilities.

The horses, Santa, a super hero, and a princess will visit them.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be crafts, games, and hot cocoa.