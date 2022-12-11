Watch CBS News
Local News

Mini horses from Mane In Heaven coming to GiGi's Playhouse in Barrington

/ CBS Chicago

Mini horses coming to GiGi's Playhouse in Barrington
Mini horses coming to GiGi's Playhouse in Barrington 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some mini horses from Mane In Heaven will visit families at the Barrington Campus Life Center.

The event is for GiGi's Playhouse and children with disabilities.

The horses, Santa, a super hero, and a princess will visit them.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be crafts, games, and hot cocoa.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 9:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.