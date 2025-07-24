Pair shot while standing outside in Joliet, Illinois, police say

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot overnight while standing outside in Joliet, Illinois.

Joliet police said on Thursday, around 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Benton Street for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victims before paramedics arrived.

Joliet fire crews took both victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were standing near a vehicle when they were hit by gunfire. Police said the gunshots were fired from down the street.

While canvassing the area, officers found a residence and multiple unoccupied vehicles that had also been hit by the gunfire. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, including video footage related to the shooting, is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

Anonymous tipsters can also submit information online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.