Man, woman shot in domestic incident in northwest suburban Chicago building, police say

2 hurt in domestic shooting in Mount Prospect, Illinois

A man and woman were shot in what was believed to be a domestic incident in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, Illinois Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in a closed shared garage of a condominium building in the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Mount Prospect police said a 63-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Police described the woman as the victim and the man as the offender.

Both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The woman was awake and speaking with detectives, while the man was in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured.

The Major Case Assistance Team's Forensic Team was on the scene late Monday.