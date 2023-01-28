Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT team finds man, woman dead of gunshots in Jeffery Manor home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team found man and woman shot to death Friday afternoon in a Jeffery Manor neighborhood residence.

At 2:06 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue and assisted the Fire Department at the scene. A SWAT team entered a home on the block and found the man and woman dead.

The woman, 47, was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head, while the man, 44, had a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.