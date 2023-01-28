SWAT team finds man, woman dead of gunshots in Jeffery Manor home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team found man and woman shot to death Friday afternoon in a Jeffery Manor neighborhood residence.
At 2:06 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue and assisted the Fire Department at the scene. A SWAT team entered a home on the block and found the man and woman dead.
The woman, 47, was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head, while the man, 44, had a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances.
