Man tried to kidnap young woman in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, police say

Man attempted to kidnap young woman in Chicago's Old Town, police say

Chicago Police were investigating Monday night after the apparent attempted kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in the Old Town neighborhood.

Police said at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the young woman was walking on the sidewalk along Scott Street right off bustling Wells Street when a black vehicle appeared.

A man got out of the car, grabbed the woman by the arms, and put her in the vehicle, police said.

Once the car was in motion, the victim was able to open the door and get out, police said.

The young woman was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital for evaluation, police said. No physical injuries were reported.

No one was in custody Monday night in the incident. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.