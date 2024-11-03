Man injured after being trapped by tractor in Chicago's northwest suburbs

A man was trapped for about half an hour under a tractor after a bridge collapsed in northwest suburban Woodstock on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 3200 block of North Route 47 around 3 p.m. and were told the man was trapped. He was found partially submerged but conscious, according to a news release. Firefighters quickly lifted the tractor to free him.

He was eventually airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The man was seriously injured from the collapse and entrapment. He also had severe hypothermia due to the water exposure.

A minor HAZMAT response was also initiated due to fluids leaking from the tractor.

The tractor was removed around 6 p.m. and crews cleaned up the scene.