Chicago shootings: Man, teen shot inside South Side residence
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man and a teenage boy were shot inside a residence on the city's South Side.
The shooting happened just after midnight, in the 2900 block of South State Street in Dearborn Homes.
Police say officers were responding to a shots fired call in the area and found a 16-year-old boy inside the residence who said he was shot.
He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The second victim, a 20-year-old man, self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the body and is listed in good condition.
Both victims were uncooperative with police and refused to answer any questions.
No arrests were made.
