Man, teen charged with possessing cannabis, 2 firearms during traffic stop in Beach Park

A man and a teenage boy were charged after cannabis and two firearms were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Beach Park on Sunday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Dewan Frazier, 19, of Park Forest, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Sheriff's detectives petitioned the teen, a 17-year-old boy of Park City, to the juvenile court on the charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle on Green Bay Road and Wall Avenue. The office said the stop was conducted because the vehicle's registration was suspended.

While speaking with Frazier, the deputy noticed the smell of fresh cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Further conversation revealed there was unsealed cannabis inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, the deputy found that the 17-year-old was in possession of a loaded pistol with no serial number. Another pistol with a drum-style magazine was also found inside the trunk of the car.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Both Frazier and the juvenile were arrested and taken to the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

Frazier was processed and released with a court date.

The juvenile was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility near Vernon Hills for a court hearing.

No further information was immediately available.