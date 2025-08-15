Family searching for missing man suffering from mental illness in Markham, Illinois

A family is asking for the public's help in locating a man suffering from mental illness who went missing this week in Markham, Illinois.

Jamel M Warren Mallett, 27, went missing on Wednesday. He was last seen around 2 p.m. that afternoon on 163rd and Hermitage in Markham.

Mallet is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 295 pounds, with brown eyes. His family said he suffers from mental illness, but he is harmless.

Leslie Warren

He was last seen wearing all black with a picture of his grandmother with the word "MADEA" on it, with some black Shorts, white socks, and black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Markham Police at 708-331-2171.