Family searching for missing man suffering from mental illness in Markham, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A family is asking for the public's help in locating a man suffering from mental illness who went missing this week in Markham, Illinois. 

Jamel M Warren Mallett, 27, went missing on Wednesday. He was last seen around 2 p.m. that afternoon on 163rd and Hermitage in Markham. 

Mallet is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 295 pounds, with brown eyes. His family said he suffers from mental illness, but he is harmless.

jamel-m-warren-mallett-missing.png
Leslie Warren

He was last seen wearing all black with a picture of his grandmother with the word "MADEA" on it, with some black Shorts, white socks, and black slides.

 Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Markham Police at 708-331-2171.

