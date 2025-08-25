Watch CBS News
Man stole money from open register at West Loop Walgreens store, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Chicago police are investigating after a man stole cash from a Walgreens store on the city's Near West Side early Monday morning.

The theft happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Halsted Street in the West Loop neighborhood.

According to police, the man entered the store to make a purchase. When the cashier opened the register, the man reached over the counter and took money from the register before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how much money was stolen from the register.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound on Halsted. No arrests were made. Police did not describe who they're looking for.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

