Man, 61, stabbed while on sidewalk in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 76th Street.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached and asked for money. When the victim refused he was stabbed multiple times by the suspect.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.