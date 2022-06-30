Man stabbed twice at Monroe Street Blue Line station downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed twice at the Monroe Street Blue Line station in the heart of downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon.

As CBS 2'S Sabrina Franza reported, witnesses said a 42-year-old man ran up the stairs from the Chicago Transit Authority subway station onto Dearborn Street -- and then across the street to the Chase Tower, 10 S. Dearborn St.

Witnesses said the man's entire back was injured, and he went into the office skyscraper in search of help.

"We were sitting here and we saw a man come up the subway stairs, and he went across the street, and I saw a blood trail behind him and the back of him was covered in blood," one woman said, "and then he went into the Chase Building and the police came and the ambulance came."

One woman saw the victim as she was heading out work – as he collapsed in the Chase Tower lobby.

"Oh, complete, just, shock," said the woman, who did not wish to be shown on camera. "Like, it's scary that you hear all these things happening around the city on transit 0 and to see it up close, and to see it spill over into your lobby of your building when you're gearing up to get on the same train at the same platform - it's absolutely scary."

A witness gave us a photo of a man who police led out of the staircase leading to the subway platform moments after the stabbing.

Supplied to CBS 2

The witness said the man police apprehended is someone she sees on the train frequently – often asking for food and money.

Dearborn Street was closed at the scene at the height of the afternoon rush hour. Portions of the area were still roped off with crime scene tape as of 5 p.m.

The man was on the train when he was stabbed, according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with wounds to the upper leg and lower back in critical condition.

The CTA Blue Line was suspended in both directions between the Grand and UIC-Halsted stops following the stabbing. Service later resumed on the whole line, but trains still were not stopping at Monroe as of just before 6 p.m.

