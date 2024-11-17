Man stabbed to death at northwest suburban Chicago motel, suspect in custody

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning inside a motel room in the northwest suburbs.

Prospect Heights police said around 2 a.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue for a report of a battery.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. Despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, the victim died at the scene.

Police said the suspect remained at the scene, was taken into custody by the officers, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives and the Major Case Assistance Team launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that the stabbing may have occurred after an argument involving the suspect, the victim, and the victim's friends.

Police say they will not release the names of those involved as the investigation continues.

Detectives are working to establish a possible motive and are carefully reviewing all available evidence.