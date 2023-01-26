Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Chicago police said the victim was in a fight with another man who produced a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 6:50 AM

