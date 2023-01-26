Man stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
Chicago police said the victim was in a fight with another man who produced a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were made.
