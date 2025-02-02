Man dies after being stabbed inside Gary, Indiana, residence, police say

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public's help with information after a man was stabbed to death Saturday evening inside a residence in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding the man being stabbed at the residence in the 2400 block of Waverly Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only described as a 33-year-old man, on the floor with an apparent stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital by emergency crews for treatment, where he later died.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Lake County Crime Lab were requested to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant James Nielsen of the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3855.